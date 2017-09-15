Body of fetus found moved to cemetery, authorities asking anyone to come forward with information

Nearly a year ago, a grave to a fetus was found in Midland County in an isolated area. A local cemetery offered the baby a final resting place.

In the middle of an oilfield, a wooden stick with the words, "An Angel in heaven, Baby Glen." The top of the headstone was a cross with the word, 'Believe.' Below was the scriptures of John 3:16, "For God, so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life."

Baby Glen would of been about a year old, had his life not been cut short.

The person that is a believed to be from the area would be the only one who knows why.

David Cole, the owner of the American Heritage Cemetery, said, "This was somebody that has a respect for life. This wasn't somebody who just threw baby Glen away. The grave was cared for. This was somebody that had some love in their heart for baby Glen. I think it's important for us to contact that individual so that they know that maybe they didn't handle everything correctly but baby Glen is where is supposed to be he is in a good place."



The baby was found on leased property in between some mesquite trees. Now, the Midland County Sheriff's Department is asking for your help.

The grave was found in late October of 2016 by a group of oil workers, who called law enforcement, when they found the neatly places grave site located between mesquite trees which is a common plant among West Texas.

Cole says it speaks a lot to the character of West Texans to call law enforcement when they see something unusual.

"It would've been so easy for the oilfield workers that found that grave site to do nothing, but they choose to do something else and that speaks volumes of our West Texas Community," said Cole.

The Midland County Sheriff's Office is urging the mother of the baby or anyone who knows anything to come forward.

Chief Deputy McKinney of Midland County Sheriff's Office, said, "It's not a proper place to bury a fetus and second we have victim assistance support system here at the sheriff's office. If this is an ongoing issue with this person, we want to help. We just want them to come forward and say, "It was me, I did this and see if they need help."

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.