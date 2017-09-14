Midland College, Midland I.S.D. teaming up to offer dual credit opportunities

Midland College and Midland I.S.D. are teaming up to offer dual credit opportunities to high school students.

Some of the programs are already in place in information technology, health sciences and petroleum energy technology.



From 2016 to 2017, 295 students were enrolled in the programs.



This year, 575 are taking advantage of the program.



Administrators say the petroleum program in particular will give students a shot at jobs they might not have had in the past.



"Companies have tried to bring skilled workers from outside the other. Then again there are others that families aren't here. I think that is one of the niches we have here. Students that go through the program, through the dual credit, starting early have roots in the Permian Basin," said Pete Avalos, Midland College Department Chair of Petroleum Energy.



All the courses offer up to 36 credit hours.



Some leading to an industry certificate.



