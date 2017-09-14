Odessa police arrest murder suspect

Odessa police tells us Gaytan has been arrested in the 300 block of W. 48 st.

-------

Odessa police are searching for a man wanted for murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a deadly shooting in Odessa early Thursday morning.

Authorities are searching for Nathon Gregory Gaytan, 25.

Authorities said he is accused of killing Kyle Armer, 27, of Odessa.

The shooting happened just after 5:15 a.m. at T&T Doughnuts, located at 3117 Andrews Highway in Odessa.

Roberto Gonzales, who was a witness nearby said, he heard gunshots as he was walking down Andrews highway in Odessa.

"I was working with my boss across the street and I was coming back to the doughnut shop to get some doughnuts. I was walking back to Auto Zone and I heard about 3 gunshots," said Gonzales.

One of those shots fired was deadly.

Odessa Police say, there were two victims sitting in a pick-up truck that was parked in at T&T.

A 23-year-old female was sitting next to Armer, but her name has not yet been released.

The female victim said, that Gaytan started firing his gun, striking Armer several times.

That's when we're told that Gaytan came up to the female and started to shoot at her.

Police said the female passenger was able to get away and not struck by gunfire.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Nathon Gregory Gaytan, you are urged to call Odessa Police Department or Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS.

