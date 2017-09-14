Bomb threat at Midland County Courthouse prompts evacuation - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Bomb threat at Midland County Courthouse prompts evacuation

Employees at the Midland County Courthouse were evacuated after a bomb threat.

Officials say the evacuation is a precaution as per usual procedure.

They also say a specially trained unit with the Midland police department will sweep the building once they arrive.

We’ll provide more information on this as we get it. 

