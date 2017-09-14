3 people injured in accident on Loop 250 in Midland

Traffic is flowing again following an accident on Loop 250 in Midland on Thursday morning that sent 3 people to the hospital.

The accident happened on Loop 250, near Garfield St.

We're told a car was traveling westbound on the Loop when it hit the back corner of an SUV.

Authorities believe that the car was trying to pass the SUV and hit it.

That collision caused both vehicles to go across the median of the Loop.

That's when authorities said, the car hit a light pole, traveled into the eastbound lanes of traffic and was hit by a truck.

We're told the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with major injuries. The two other drivers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

While authorities were on the scene, traffic was at a standstill at some points as the Loop, in both directions, was closed from Fairgrounds Road to Garfield St.

