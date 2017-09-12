Robots are taking over in operating rooms

Robots are taking over the operating room. But, before you panic surgeons are still in the drivers seat.

"It's actually the surgeon doing the operation, it's not the robot itself doing the operation its completely controlled by itself there is no independence of the robot performing any maneuvers its under our control at all times," said Don Davenport, D.O.

Davenport, who is a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine, says when surgeons touch a patient's tissue without the robot, surgeons can cause traumatic damage.

"So when you touch less surface area. You are actually getting less surface trauma. When you get less tissue trauma it allows faster recovery and certain areas to return to function quicker," said Davenport.

There are nearly 500 Da Vinci robots in Texas alone and the numbers are growing across the United States.



