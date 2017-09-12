Hollywood stunt coordinator teaches kids the science behind the action

From movies like "Cast Away," "The Jungle Book" and "Hustle and Flow," Stunt Coordinator Steve Wolf is the man who knows the tips and tricks to creating those Hollywood stunts.

"I do things like blow stuff up, throw people off buildings and light people on fire," said Wolf. "I've done movies for Tom Cruise, Tom Hanks, movies kids should see, kids shouldn't see and all the above."

This week, Wolf is bringing what he knows from the big screen to the little ones.

"I visit about 200 schools a year doing a show called 'Science in the Movies,' said Wolf. "Things that they see in movies come into their own school is just a thrill for them."

"Science in the Movies" not only teaches kids the stunts, but the role that science, technology, engineering and math plays behind it.

Wolf stopped by Brooks Middle School on Tuesday to give demonstrations on how stunts are done in the movies. From learning how buildings burn, to creating explosions, he shows the excitement from film, comes from simple science.

"I love seeing the kids get excited about something they previously thought was just a school subject," he said. "Now, when they think about science, they watch movies, they're going to be thinking about the science that makes it possible. That's the kind of thinking that's going to give the kids the future they need."

A lesson learned, that even in Hollywood, the secret to cool effects isn't too far from the classroom.

"Science is nothing but the blueprint of how the universe works and the sooner we teach the kids this blueprint, they learn the language of science," Wolf said. "They'll be able to solve any problem that comes their way."

You can catch Wolf at the Petroleum Museum at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night. For family fun, he will be at the museum again on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Families can participate in fun stunt activities and special effects.

