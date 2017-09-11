"Ground Zero 360" exhibit to offer new perspectives of 9/11

The Ellen Noël Art Museum of the Permian Basin, "Ground Zero 360." (Source: KWES)

The Ellen Noël Art Museum of the Permian Basin is honoring those that lost their lives during 9/11.

Daniel Zies, curator at the museum, says they are honored to have the exhibit in Odessa, "Nationally traveling it called, "Ground Zero 360." With the exhibition you are going to see photography by Nicola McClean and also painting by Jim Fitzpatrick. Both of them are Irish based artists. They have also included in the exhibition fragments, building and several personal items from fallen firefighters and police officers."

The museum hopes this can connect to the younger generation in the Premium Basin.

"School kids we could show them, OK this was a monumental event that happened here in the United States and it changed our world views forever." said Zies.

But, its also for all generations to have a visual trip to New York and back in time.

"Through the photography and the artifacts. Hopefully, that would make it more personable, more tangible." said Zies.

To find out more information on the event, you can click here or call (432) 550-9696.

Event hours are from 6:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.

The exhibit is located at 4904 E. University Blvd., Odessa, Texas, 79762.

