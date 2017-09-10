Big Brothers Big Sisters in Midland needs more "Bigs"

The Big Brothers Big Sisters program in Midland is in need of more child mentors, also known as "Bigs." Right now, they need 90 "Bigs" to make up for the many children without one.

One of our very own from NewsWest 9 decided to become a "Big" and he's excited to start a new bond with his "Little." KWES General Sales Manager Andy Fagen spent his Sunday giving his "Little," Bobby,12, a tour.

Fagen will be taking Bobby under his wing, thanks to Big Brothers Big Sisters in Midland. A program where "Bigs" spend only four hours a month with their "Littles." It gives volunteers a chance to continue doing the things they love doing, but mentor at the same time. With this new match, it's opened a new door.

"I don't have to be inside the house all day," said Bobby. "It's been a fun experience, Andy's a really nice guy."

"I was at a Rockhounds game, I was thinking, 'I go to these games, I go bowling and go to movies and do all the things they're wanting people do with Littles, so why can't I be doing that with a Little?'" said Fagen.

Bobby was one of the many "Littles" in Midland County who had been waiting for a mentor to step foot into his life.

"My last 'Big' moved to Arizona, I feel happy because it was two years that I haven't had a Big and I've been waiting for one for a long time," said Bobby.

Thanks to the program, now Fagen and Bobby can bond. With both of them sharing a common interest in sports, making a new friend has never been easy.

And with this growing friendship, they hope this growing friendship can inspire you to be someone's "Big," too.

"It's more fun when you got someone there with you," said Fagen. "He's a good kid and we just started but its been fun so far."

"Hope we can have a long relationship and be close," said Bobby.

Big Brothers Big Sisters is having a fundraiser on Oct. 14 at the Rolling 7's Ranch Event Center. It's called the Wildcatters Ball and all proceeds will stay locally to match more at-risk children with great mentors.

If you're interested in being someone's "Big," click here.

