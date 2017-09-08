Odessa woman says she's a victim of Equifax breach

Dora Thompson of Odessa says she found out Friday morning that she was 1 of the 143 million Americans whose private information was compromised.

"This is our private information. No one should of had access to it," said Thompson. "This happened in June, July and it's September why are we are just finding out now."

The U.S Securities and Exchange Commission, show three Equifax executives: Chief Finical Officer, John Gamble Jr.. Workforce Solutions President, Rodolfo Ploder and U.S. Information Solutions President Joseph Loughran sold nearly 2 million shares of the company only days after the cyber attack was found by the company. But, it was not until nearly a month later, they informed American consumers.

Leaving, people like Thompson, in the dark.

"The victims should be compensated. This is our personal information. This is our identity that we work hard for, it's not something that should be taken lightly," said Thompson.

Equifax did release a video with Rick Smith, Chairman and CEO of Equifax Incorporated offering every American consumer, free identity theft protection and credit file monitoring.

Along with the massive personal data breach, an additional 209,000 U.S credit card numbers were leaked.

Now, Thomson is worried her years of being financially responsible will go unnoticed.

"Like any good that I have done in my past. Making payments on time. You know, monitoring my credit, it's just all been for nothing," said Thompson.

To find out if you've been affected by the breach, visit https://www.equifaxsecurity2017.com/.

We also reached out to the Better Business Bureau, regarding how consumers can stay protected. For more information, click Here.

