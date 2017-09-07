Tommy Ramos resigns as MC head softball coach - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Tommy Ramos resigns as MC head softball coach

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KWES) (Source: KWES)

Tommy Ramos, Midland College head softball coach has resigned from his position. 

We're told he will be taking an assistant coaching job at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces. 

Ramos was on the original complaint for Title 9 lawsuit against Midland College, a judge ruled and took Ramos off the lawsuit.  

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly