Local Dreamers affected by DACA announcement

Veronica Martinez, who lives in Odessa, says she is heartbroken after the Trump Administration announced her niece was no longer protected under the Dream Act. Martinez is even more worried her small family will be repeater.

"She has everything here, the day Trump takes that decision and is she goes to Mexico, what is she going to do over there, she doesn't know Mexico. All her family and friends are here. So I don't know what can happen tomorrow," said Martinez.

She had hope that with the Dream Act (DACA) she could get her daughter the residence to offer her a better life. Her niece is a young mom with a 2-year-old daughter.

Dreamers grew-up here and call United States home. We spoke with a local 23-year-old Odessa woman, who wished to remain anonymous.

"This is a place that I was raised. This is a place I learned everything."

She appreciates all that she was able to achieve while living here in the United States.



"If I weren't here I don't think I would have been able too have what I have now, like being able to go to college. It's very expensive over there where I am from. So not everybody has the opportunity to work and go to school like I have."

Martinez has a message for Trump.



"I hope God opens his heart and gives him a good mind, so he can support all the people who didn't choose to come to this country. U.S. parents choose that, we took that decision and we said, 'let's go to the United States, let's go for a better life, because in Mexico, we don't have that.' I don't only talk about Mexico, I am also talking about other Latin American countries," said Martinez.

