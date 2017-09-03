West Texas companies who have made deliveries to affected Harvey areas

We told you about West Texans who gathered donations this past week to help Hurricane Harvey victims. Some have already made their deliveries while some are still providing the care in those affected areas.

F Vuelvas Trucking and ACME Truck Line delivered products to the Catholic Charismatic Center in Houston.

AirGen went down to Rockport and brought generators to help power homes without electricity. They also helped supply pet stores that needed pet food. They will have 25 more generators that will be sent down within the next few days.

Red Stone Operations went to Rockport to cook meals for many people from children, law enforcement, electricians and military personnel.

They shared on their Facebook page: "This town is completely disconnected. No power anywhere. Many say they have not had a warm meal in five days, and some with no meal at all in three days! The smile on the peoples' faces makes the trip completely worth it!"

