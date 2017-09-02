Midland Assembly of God church soon to head to Silsbee to help hurricane victims

Rockport, Texas, along with some churches and other organizations on the coast have called a stop to Hurricane Harvey donations. This all comes from the overwhelming support coming from all around the state and the country. But there are smaller cities like Silsbee, Texas that are still in need of donations. Thanks to one Midland church, they're making sure those residents get that help.

The Midland Assembly of God Church spent their Saturday afternoon packing up donations and making efforts to fill a large trailer that will soon head to Silsbee, Texas.

"Everything that is leading into it, every road is just about is all covered in water, 8 to 12 ft of water," said Assistant Pastor Ryan Pate.

He and his wife Cari used to live in Silsbee during Hurricane Rita. A time when they evacuated to Midland during the storm. Now, they aren't forgetting residents who may be experiencing deja vu all over again.

"It was chaos," said Ryan. "My mother and father-in-law pastor this church here. I dropped the family off, went back down a week later. We worked with FEMA, Red Cross. We had the whole town of Silsbee getting stuff from the distribution center so this is the second jab at us. We're glad to be on this side of it but be able to help and provide assistance."

The items will be delivered to the Assembly of God Church in Silsbee, where it has been made into a distribution center.

"They're requesting bread, baby supplies, feminine products, milk, tortillas, anything substantial that can give them a bite to eat that'l last them a little while," said Pate.

Even though the Pates no longer live in Silsbee anymore, they haven't forgotten their neighbors. They say it's just a simple gesture of Texans helping Texans.

"Don't be afraid to reach out for help in any way," said Cari. "If you put out a plea or request, we can put you in touch with someone who can help."

If you'd like to help donate, you can drop the items off at the Midland Assembly of God Church located on 100 W Wadley on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can contact Assistant Pastor Ryan Pate at (432) 234-0246.

"This is what it's about," said Ryan. "This is what it should be about. Wipe all of that racist stuff out of the way. Let's work with our brother. We are our brother's keeper still."

