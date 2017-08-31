Updated: No gas shortage in the area

As rumors swirl around social media about gas supply in the area, multiple sources across the state say there is no current local shortage.

It's confirmed gas transportation trucks are running behind schedule for delivery.

There are rumors on social media about a shortage locally and across the state.

Texas Railroad Commissioner, Christi Craddick sent out a tweet earlier today, "There are no gasoline shortages at this time."

She later said some areas could see an increase in price over the next few weeks, but prices will eventually level off again.

The Midland Fire Department is warning everyone that storing large quantities of gasoline is dangerous and illegal. They want to remind the public, it's illegal to have more than 30 gallons of fuel in a home.

We will continue to monitor the supply of gas and gas prices here in the Permian Basin.

