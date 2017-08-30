O'Reilly Auto Parts offers helping hands

More and more locations for drop-off locations are popping-up throughout the nation.

O'Reilly Auto Parts are taking it up a notch and offering employees time-off to help in the relief to those that have lost nearly everything.

Krystle Montero, Assistant Store Manager, explained why her team went into action was simple.

"We heard and saw the situation and saw the situation. We did everything we could, we started gathering donations and started posting on Facebook, posted on your website," said Montero.

Stephanie Seals, Commercial Account Manager, is jumping on the opportunity to help.

"Really good. I have some friends that live over there and I was checking on them, and looking at all the Facebook posts then I tried to figure out what I could do to help," said Seals.

Susana Montoya, Parts Specialist, is packing her bags too and is eager to help too.

"I am not really more worried as much as I am excited. I just want to go over there and help people for a bit and see how that goes," said Montoya.

Their donations will be dropped off at a shelter. But the crew isn't forgetting about the O'Reilly's team members that were hit by Harvey.

"It's going to go to whoever needs it. And then we are just trying to check on our employees and make sure they are all doing OK. We have an emergency disaster relief fund setup through O'Reilly to donate to them too," said Seals.

"It's a beautiful thing. It's showing that no matter what race you are, where you come from if you are raised here, we can all come together and especially in a time like this and make a world a better place," said Montero.

