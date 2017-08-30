Donations continue to pour in for flood victims at H-E-B

NewsWest 9 has teamed up with H-E-B and the West Texas Food Bank to collect as much as possible for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Donations are still pouring in but much more is needed.

Many have stopped by including Julie Heimke. Heimke was running low on bananas on Wednesday morning but she decided to buy more than what she needed and donate it.

"I feel so bad for them. I know they're gonna need food now and to give to families so I can do that." said Heimke.

Everything is needed, canned food, dry food, cleaning supplies and toiletries. If you don't think what you're giving makes a difference, it does.

"It didn't seem like much but when y'all said every little bit helps, I thought, okay I can do a little bit," said Heimke.

At H-E-B, you can donate $1, $3 or $5 at the register or you can leave non-perishable items outside.

"It's been an incredible response but that doesn't surprise us. This is West Texas and people are very generous, very giving, very caring and everyone has just jumped in to see what we can do," said Bob Murphy, H-E-B Manager.

No clothing or glass containers will be accepted, click here for a complete list of what's needed.

We'll be at the H-E-B off Midkiff Rd. and Wadley Ave. in Midland taking donations but all H-E-B stores in Midland and Odessa are accepting them.

