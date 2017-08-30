Midland YMCA opens their doors to displaced hurricane victims

The Midland YMCA has opened their doors to anyone who might be displaced due to Hurricane Harvey.



Showers, lockers, electronic charging stations, any amenities that are usually only available for members are currently available for those in need.



The Midland YMCA has also reached out to YMCA's currently in need to see if they can provide assistance.



"We know that this is a time when we need to come together and this is what we stand for. This is the community that we engulf and it's part of our mission to help others," said Aimee Tittlemier, Midland YMCA Senior Program Director.



YMCA directors say their doors will stay open as long as the need is there.

