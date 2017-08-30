United Blood Services seeking blood donations

There's another way you can make a difference for the people caught up in the chaos after Tropical Storm Harvey.



United Blood Services continues to call on all residents in West Texas to donate blood.



One person can donate one pint at a time but an official with UBS says that a hospital can go through more than 100-pints of blood every day.



After the immediate rush of donors following a disaster, their supply dries up quickly in the weeks after.



There's a United Blood Services location on the north side of Loop 250 and Midkiff in Midland.

