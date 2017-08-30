Stars of West Texas Investors Club hosting fundraiser for hurricane relief

The stars of West Texas Investors Club, Rooster McConaughey and Butch Gilliam, are taking part in the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.



They'll be teaming up with the Red Cross and holding a fundraiser.



It will be outside Security Bank Ballpark in Midland on Thursday night.



There will be a dunking booth and a kissing booth with Gil Prather.



They say the free event is a way for everyone to have fun for a good cause.



"When you have a terrible situation going around. You find out what people are. People are helping each other. The best comes out of people when people are at their worst. Houston, they're at their worst. It's time for us to rally and let good come from that," said Butch Gilliam and Rooster McConaughey.



The fundraiser kicks off at 5:30 p.m.



You can bring donations from canned goods, clothing or baby supplies.



