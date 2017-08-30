24,000 pounds of items headed to Texas coast care of West Texas Food Bank

The West Texas Food Bank in Odessa took off with their truck full of supplies for the Texas coast.



They began stocking up on Monday and will ship about 24,000 pounds of items.



Their driver will head to the Victoria Food Bank.



Diapers and ready-to-eat food were the top requests.



After they make their deliveries, they will make another trip and have emergency boxes delivered.



"I'm so proud of our team to be able to come together. I'm asking our community to say some prayers for Bobby, our driver, who is going to get behind the wheel and drive into destruction to supply for those who need it and have him get safely back to us because we'll need him to run another load," said Libby Campbell, West Texas Food Bank Executive Director.



The West Texas Food Bank is still taking donations for their emergency boxes, click here for more information on items that can be donated.



