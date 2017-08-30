Organization giving mortgage-free home to marine, injured Midland police officer

NewsWest 9 has teamed up with H-E-B and the West Texas Food Bank to collect as much as possible for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
NewsWest 9 has teamed up with H-E-B and the West Texas Food Bank to collect as much as possible for the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
Rescuers found a shivering toddler clinging to her drowned mother after the pair tried to flee Harvey.
More and more locations for drop-off locations are popping-up throughout the nation. O'Reilly Auto Parts are taking it up a notch and offering employees time-off to help in the relief to those that have lost nearly everything.
More and more locations for drop-off locations are popping-up throughout the nation. O'Reilly Auto Parts are taking it up a notch and offering employees time-off to help in the relief to those that have lost nearly everything.
A Houston man is finding a way to help his community all of the way from Odessa. He moved here less than a year ago for a job but most of his family including his 6-year-old daughter still live in Houston.
A Houston man is finding a way to help his community all of the way from Odessa. He moved here less than a year ago for a job but most of his family including his 6-year-old daughter still live in Houston.
The Midland YMCA has opened their doors to anyone who might be displaced due to Hurricane Harvey. Showers, lockers, electronic charging stations, any amenities that are usually only available for members are currently available for those in need.
The Midland YMCA has opened their doors to anyone who might be displaced due to Hurricane Harvey. Showers, lockers, electronic charging stations, any amenities that are usually only available for members are currently available for those in need.