Organization giving mortgage-free home to marine, injured Midland police officer

It's almost been a year since Officer Jake Churchwell was in a tragic accident that left him in a wheelchair. He's also a former marine and a local organization that helps veterans is giving him a mortgage-free home.

It was a welcome fit for a hero as Churchwell was escorted by his fellow officers.

Family and brothers and sisters in blue gathered around for a surprise that Churchwell himself couldn't have dreamed of.

A new house to help him and his family on his road to recovery.

"I was very surprised. Just kind of in shock," said Churchwell.

Just under a year ago, the former marine and Midland police officer was fighting for his life. He was involved in an accident while pursing a suspect.

A fellow officer helped contact Operation Finally Home, who gives back to veterans across the country.

"The home will be fitted for Jake's every need that he has. It's going to be a place where accessibility is number one," said Dan Wallrath, president and founder of Operation Finally Home.

"I never thought about accessibility for a wheelchair until I was in one. It really, really means a lot. It's hard to get around," said Churchwell.

Since the accident, the support from the community continues to pour in for Churchwell and his family.

"From the bottom of my heart, it means everything," Churchwell said. "It means the world to me that they would care this much and do this for me."

He served the country and the community, now the community is serving him.

Operation Finally Home hopes to finish the house by Christmas, but isn't sure that will happen because of Hurricane Harvey. Permian Homes, along with many local contractors, are teaming up to make this project possible.

