Man arrested in connection with stalking/harassment investigation

One man is behind bars in connection with a stalking and harassment investigation in Odessa.

Eric Gesch, 42, was charged with stalking and harassment.

We're told back on Aug. 28, 2017, a harassment report was made with Odessa Police.

According to the report, a 37-year-old victims reported that her estranged husband had been sending her threatening emails and voicemails to her phone.

We're told an investigation revealed that there were over 100 voice messages and hundreds of emails from Gesch that were harassing and threatening in nature.

Police said that Gesch threatened the victim's life and that of her friends and family on multiple occasions.

Police said the next day, Gesch told the victim that he was coming over to her home and sent more harassing e-mails advising her that she was "in big trouble."

Gesch was arrested Wednesday afternoon and was taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

