Ector County ISD student charged with terroristic threat

One student is in trouble following an investigation at one Odessa school on Wednesday.

We're told the incident took place at Odessa Career & Technical Early College High School.

Administrators tell us they became aware of two female students, who were engaged in a verbal battle on social media, that ended with one student threatening another student and said that she had a gun.

When campus officials found out, the female student was removed from class and charged with terroristic threat, which is a misdemeanor.

Administrators said that the threat was made over social media and the student didn't have a weapon at the school. Officials said there was no incident on campus.

Ector County I.S.D. said, "We also want to emphasize that we take this very seriously. We do not take threats – on social media or elsewhere – as a joke."

