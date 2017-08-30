Small task force providing help to hurricane victims

Former Odessa Fire Department Battalion Chief Lanny Phillips is creating a small task force with donations from AirGen Equipment, RK Pump, Taco Villa and surrounding companies to help families in Rockport, Texas, and surrounding areas as soon as possible.

Due to many Rockport residents being out of electricity, they will be taking down generators, fuel, water, etc., to provide help to the hurricane victims.

"My heart, being a battalion chief retired from the Odessa Fire Department, is still to help people. That's what we're going to do," said Phillips. "They're sitting in 95 degree heat and humidity. There's 30-36 inch diameter trees blown down that they can't even get to their house. Put yourself in that situation. Know the magnitude of what we're getting into. That's not trying to give you a sob story. That's giving you a reality of what we're looking at."

But it's not as simple as loading up items and just hitting the road. With the donated brand new generators plus 100 gallons of fuel they'll have to be transported carefully, fuel can only last so long for a tragedy so large.

"In my country terms, we need people to pony up," said Phillips. "We need somebody with a credit card who says go to the fuel pump and get all the fuel you want. People have been so gracious to help us, yes we've got some of that, but we're going to need a whole lot more of it."

If you and/or your company would like to help donate, call Lanny Phillips at (432) 349-0353 first and email at tigernet@cableone.net.

"We're trying to get everything as possible," said Phillips. "There is a God in Heaven."

Phillips is planning to leave early Thursday morning.

