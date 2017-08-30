Former Odessa Fire Department Battalion Chief and AirGen Equipment providing help to hurricane victims

A former Odessa Fire Department Battalion Chief Lanny Phillips is creating a small task force with donations from AirGen Equipment, RK Pump, Taco Villa and surrounding companies to help families in Rockport, Texas and surrounding areas as soon as possible.

Due to many Rockport residents being out of electricity, they will be taking down generators, fuel, water, etc., to provide help to the hurricane victims.

If you and/or your company would like to help donate, call Lanny Phillips at (432) 349-0353 first and email at tigernet@cableone.net.

