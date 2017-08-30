Cowboys-Texans preseason game canceled

A former Odessa Fire Department Battalion Chief and AirGen Equipment are teaming up and creating a small task force to help families in Rockport, Texas and surrounding areas as soon as possible. Due to many Rockport residents being out of electricity, they will be taking down generators, fuel, water, etc., to provide help to the hurricane victims. If you and/or your company would like to help donate, you can reach Lanny Phillips at (432) 349-0353. Copyright 2017 KWES. All righ...