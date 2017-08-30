Cowboys-Texans preseason game canceled - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Cowboys-Texans preseason game canceled

(KWES) -

The Dallas Cowboys vs. Houston Texans Thursday preseason game has been canceled, NFL Network reported.

The Arlington game was canceled in wake of Hurricane Harvey and relief efforts. 

