Big Spring PD: Unattended 78-year-old died of heart disease

Big Spring police is investigating an unattended death from Monday afternoon.

Department officers and Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Division responded to 1102 E. 14th St. at 5:30 p.m.

We’re told they found a 78-year-old woman dead in the residence.

There is no indication of foul play.

Her body was transported to the South Plains Forensic Pathology where an autopsy revealed she died of cardiovascular disease.

The Big Spring Police Department was made aware of rumors on social media and wanted to dispel any further.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.