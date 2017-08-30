Man flown to Lubbock following Tuesday night shooting in Big Spring

Big Spring Police Department officers overheard several shots being fired in the area of Cherokee and Chickasaw Tuesday night just after 11:30.

We’re told they saw a silver Chevrolet truck leaving the area and made a traffic stop in the 1500 block of Bluebird.

The driver was identified as Steven Aguirre, 41.

Investigation revealed he shot Raymond Overton, 38, and was arrested. He is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Overton has been transported to a Lubbock hospital.

