West Texas Food Bank set to make frequent trips to provide aid to those in South Texas

The West Texas Food Bank is loading up their truck and looking to head out to help those in South Texas.

“We are definitely moving as fast as we can to make sure we get supplies to those that are needed in the affected areas,” said Libby Campbell, Executive Director of the West Texas Food Bank.

The food bank is a part of a larger network that supports local communities. Six food banks in South Texas are offline, including Houston, the largest food bank in the nation.

“Most are fighting with generators right now to keep their freezers and coolers operating. They’re dealing with flooding. They’re dealing with infrastructure problems and also a lack of electricity,” said Campbell.

Food, baby needs, water and medical supplies are being taken to them as they try to look out for the health and safety of everyone.

“A lot of our emergency responders are spending a lot of time in the water right now. They’re actually being kind of chaffed like blisters just because there in constant water,” said Campbell.

Campbell added the network is like a family so when one struggles it's up to the rest to pick them up.

“We truly all do support one another and back each other up when we need help and we are doing that,” said Campbell.

Once the truck is loaded up, it will stop in East Texas to pick up more supplies before heading to Corpus Christi or Victoria.

If you would like to donate, you can drop items off at the West Texas Food Bank.

