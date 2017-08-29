West Texas Food Bank set to make frequent trips to provide aid to those in South Texas

The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
The relief efforts for Hurricane Harvey have grown. Adrian Chavarria and his partner, Sergio, with NS Trucking are taking part in those efforts, packing cases and cases of water along with other donations to help Hurricane victims.
The West Texas Food Bank is loading up their truck as they are preparing to make frequent trips to South Texas to aid those affected by the recent hurricane.
Police have identified the suspect of the Clovis Mass Shooting, as well as the identities of those who were wounded or killed in the shooting.
Curry County District Attorney Andrea Reeb wants to try Nathaniel Ray Juett, the teen accused of shooting six people in a Clovis library on Monday, as an adult.
