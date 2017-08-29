Houston truck driver hopes to head back home soon with donations

The disaster is unfolding on an epic scale, with the nation's fourth-largest city mostly paralyzed by the storm that has parked itself over the Gulf Coast.
Police have identified the suspect of the Clovis Mass Shooting, as well as the identities of those who were wounded or killed in the shooting.
The Texas spirit is staying strong as the outpouring of help is coming from all around the world. The people of the Permian Basin are of no exception stepping up to help their neighbors in South East Texas.
First lady Melania Trump said in a statement that 1.7 million people are under orders to evacuate their homes.
The proceeds from the Texans and Cowboys game will be donated to the United Way of Greater Houston Relief Fund that supports the American Red Cross and Salvation Army.
