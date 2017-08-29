Houston truck driver hopes to head back home soon with donations

A Houston truck driver has been stuck in the Permian Basin since last week. The company he works for has told him not to go back until the second line of storms is over. Now, he's getting ready to head back within the next few days but doesn't want to do it empty handed.

Unloading and driving away is what Yudier Marrero usually does in the Permian Basin. Marrero's latest shipment to Odessa was Friday and Saturday he found out his stay would be longer than expected.

"The company called me and told me that if I could stay here, to stay here because there was no way to go into Houston," said Marrero.

Marrero's family is in Houston, and although they're safe and sound, he knows not many are living as comfortably.

"I talked to mom, grandma and my son as well, they're doing pretty good, Thank God, they're doing good," said Marrero. "But there's a lot of people who are not doing well."

Marrero is left with an empty flatbed trailer, he's getting ready to head back to Houston as soon as the second line of storms clear but doesn't want to do it empty handed.

"I woke up this morning and I was thinking well my truck is sitting here doing nothing and I'm seeing all the people struggling in Houston with no water, nothing going on up there and stores are closed so might as well take my truck and put it on the road and take whatever donations they got to Houston."

Houston is Marrero's home for 16 years and he plans to support them as long as possible.

"Houston, I love it. The community is great, we gotta help them, they're like part of the family," said Marrero.

If you have donations you'd like Marrero to take back, they must be in a closed box. You can contact him at (346) 319-8430.

