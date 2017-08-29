Calling all volunteers for Hurricane Harvey

The American Red Cross is in desperate need of all types of volunteers to assist with hurricane relief. (Source: KWES)

The Texas spirit is staying strong as the outpouring of help is coming from all around the world. The people of the Permian Basin are of no exception stepping up to help their neighbors in South East Texas.

Aside, from essential needs of water, food, pet supplies and clothes, Edward McPherson, spokesperson for The American Red Cross says man power is most needed.

"We need shelter workers, we need shelter managers, we need folks that can help with the delivery of hard assets. We really need help with any person that has time to give."

All volunteers will be placed based off biggest need and skill set. A top priority right now is looking for people in the medical field.

"Above and beyond our normal needs, we absolutely have a need, for doctors, nurses and other medical professionals who can help down in the field," said McPherson.

If anyone is interested in volunteering, the steps are easy: you can click here to get started.

With the flood of volunteer submissions, the American Red Cross would like to people to stay patient as the website is currently beginning upgraded.

