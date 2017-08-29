Odessa police investigating disturbance after shot was fired

The Odessa Police Department is investigating following a disturbance on Tuesday.

We're told officers were called out to the area of 56th St. and Kermit Ave.

Police said an investigation revealed that a civil dispute took place between three people, a 38-year-old man and 37-year-old woman, along with a 51-year-old man. and three people.

We're told that the 51-year-old man threatened the 38-year-old man and 37-year-old man by firing off one round as they were walking away from him.

Police said no injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

