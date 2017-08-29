Midland police searching for theft suspect - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland police searching for theft suspect

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Surveillance photo of the suspect. (Source: Midland Police Department/Facebook) Surveillance photo of the suspect. (Source: Midland Police Department/Facebook)
MIDLAND, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Police Department needs your help locating a theft suspect.

Police said the suspect broke into Phaze-2, located at 3302 W. Illinois Ave., and stole over $3,600 worth of purses and jewelry.

If you have any information on who the suspect is, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS and reference case #170808003.

