Midland police searching for theft suspect

The Midland Police Department needs your help locating a theft suspect.

Police said the suspect broke into Phaze-2, located at 3302 W. Illinois Ave., and stole over $3,600 worth of purses and jewelry.

If you have any information on who the suspect is, contact Midland Crime Stoppers at (432) 694-TIPS and reference case #170808003.

