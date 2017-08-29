Basin Cares: NewsWest 9, Telemundo 20, La Ley partner with H-E-B in Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

The Basin Cares, a partnership between NewsWest 9, Telemundo 20, and La Ley Radio, H-E-B and the West Texas Food Bank to help relief efforts to benefit Hurricane Harvey victims. NewsWest 9 will host live broadcasts this week from H-E-B, 3325 W Wadley Ave. in Midland asking for donations to benefit those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Donate Cash Donations In-Store:

H-E-B has launched a statewide tear pad campaign, giving customers an opportunity to support victims through donations of $1, $3, or $5, which can be added to their total grocery bill.

All monies accepted will benefit the American Red Cross for Texas Flood and Hurricane Relief, The Salvation Army and Feeding Texas.

Donate Items:

The West Texas Food Bank will have a trailer parked in front of the H-E-B on W. Wadley in Midland collecting items to be delivered to the San Antonio Food Bank which has become the staging area for relief for the South East Texas Region.

Suggested Relief Items Needed

Canned foods

Soups.

Vegetables.

Meats — Chicken, Spam.

Fish — Salmon, Tuna.

Peanut Butter (no glass).

Jelly (no glass).

Fruits or fruit cups.

Dry foods

Cereals.

Pop Tarts.

Powdered milk.

Cleaning supplies

Bleach.

Paper towels.

Disinfecting wipes.

Soaps.

Personal supplies

Face cleansing wipes.

Baby wipes.

Diapers.

Feminine hygiene products.

Mosquito spray.

The West Texas Food Bank will be accepting baby food and formula.

Glass bottles or jars cannot be sent to the impacted areas.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.