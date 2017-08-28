Local organizations lending hand to relief efforts in Houston

In South Texas, specifically Houston recovery efforts are underway.

“I don’t think that anybody could have anticipated things would be this bad,” said Ed McPherson, volunteer with the Red Cross of the Permian Basin.

Eight hours and hundreds of miles away organizations in the Basin are doing what they can to help.

“We sent folks down before the storm hit,” said McPherson.

Those folks from the American Red Cross of the Permian Basin were three workers and a few volunteers. Assisting with logistics and setting up shelters.

“It may be months but the Red Cross will absolutely stay there as long as residents don’t have a safe place to return to,” said McPherson.

The Red Cross aren’t the only ones helping. H.E.B stores locally are asking their customers to donate to recovery efforts by getting involved in the Tear Off Program.

“If you’re in the H.E.B’s out here in West Texas, in Odessa or Midland, stop by at our check stands. When you go through and buy your groceries you can make a donation of $1, $3, $5 to go to the relief fund,” said Bob Murphy, General Manager of H.E.B, Midkiff location.

Everyone is pitching in. Whether it is the Red Cross, H.E.B or the almost 25 police and firefighters from Midland and Odessa.

“The Permian Basin responding is just a wonderful reflection on the people that make this community,” said McPherson.

If you would like to donate to the Red Cross you can visit their website at http://www.redcross.org/ and select donate. Or, you can text “HARVEY” to 90999. It will automatically send a $10 dollar donation.

