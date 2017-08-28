Odessa business seeking donations, drivers for hurricane relief

People and businesses in West Texas doing their part to help out with the hurricane relief efforts.



Candlewood Suites in Odessa is asking you to look in your storage or pantry from extra water, food or even personal hygiene items.



Nicole Pelino is the General Manager at the hotel and she says the answer to helping is simple.



"These folks have lost everything in their homes again living in shelters. Whatever we can do, this is one less thing that is not in my storage closet that is helping someone else out," said Pelino.



Mercedes Cordova, is just 1 of the 13 employees that started the project. She says the best thing is the drop-off hours which should be convenient for everyone.



"We have somebody here 24 hours. So yes, whenever they want to bring something in they can," said Cordova.



If you happen to find yourself heading down to Houston, they are in need of drivers.



"We are calling around for someone to come pick-up the stuff as well," said Cordova.



The hotel will be taking in donations until Friday. Pelino says she hopes for a great outcome.



"We're Texans and we all need to come together and that's what we are here for," said Pelino.



Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.