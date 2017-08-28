Two Midlanders head to Rockport to help with hurricane relief efforts

After Hurricane Harvey struck the coast this weekend, making landfall near Rockport, it left severe structural damage, with many people without shelter or food. Fortunately, in West Texas, neighbors are helping neighbors.

Midlanders Kylie Lindsey and Tyler McCrary have hit the road Monday evening to head to Rockport, where many residents were unable to evacuate during the storm.

"We had a lot of people donate toiletries, cleaning supplies, personal products," said Tyler McCrary.

McCrary's family, who currently live in Rockport, fortunately, made it through the storm. But for several others in the area, McCrary and Lindsey knew there was no question when it came to providing the help and care for those who need it.

"We found out we were lucky enough that the house is there, it turned to how can we help others?" said McCrary.

"Now it's turned into how much can we pay it forward?" said Lindsey.

Their trailer is filled with 1,600 lbs of gasoline, water and propane. They're joining other volunteers from East Texas to provide shelter and cook food for storm victims.

"As long as we keep them supplied, they're going to keep cooking and feeding and sheltering people," said McCrary. "Rebuilding is going to take years but before people get in the house, it's going to be months. As long as we keep it funded, we're going to help people."

The two hope their relief efforts can show that even with hundreds of miles away, there's still hope, that Texans will come together no matter how far.

"To be able to go big time like this and have so many supporters and helpers, it brings us closer together as a family," said Lindsey. "It makes us realize there are other people out there that are family, too. All you have to do is ask."

To donate to their cause, they have a fundraiser set up on Facebook. All proceeds will go to providing food and shelter for the storm victims. Any remaining funds will be donated to the Rockport and the Fulton Volunteer Fire Department. Click here to help.

The two will continue taking any kind of donation, no matter how big or small. They are also asking for Porta Potties donations for the site.

