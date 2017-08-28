Reactions from the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight

The highly anticipated super fight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor ended in another victory for one of the greatest boxers the sport has ever seen.

"I think it went exactly how I thought it was gonna go. Mayweather always starts slow. McGregor caught him a couple times the first three rounds and then after that, it was pretty much a Mayweather fight," said Dez Hill.

Odessa's own Dez Hill is a professional in boxing and MMA so he understands the vast differences between the two.

"Training for a mixed martial arts fight you have to train wrestling, Jiu Jitsu, kickboxing, boxing, your cardio has to be great... training for a boxing fight it's only cardio and your hands," said Hill.

At 40-years-old Mayweather defeated McGregor in the tenth round, but before the ref called the fight, Mcgregor illegally knocked Mayweather in the back of the head multiple times. It's a move called a hammer fist, and Hill says it was a sign of McGregor's true fighting instinct.

"You can train as long as you want to in boxing you know coming from MMA but once you get in the actual fight instinct takes over and training kinda plays the background," said Dez Hill.

Hill himself transitions between the two styles and he's helped train other fighters do the same.

"There's a lot of things you have to worry about in straight boxing and a lot you have to worry about in straight MMA, so I don't know which one is easier going which way," said Hill.

One thing is for sure. In boxing, the money talks and this historic fight can speak to that. It's reported that Mayweather earned a disclosed purse of $100 million and McGregor earned $30 million.

"Mcgregor put up a good fight. Mayweather 50 and 0 greatest ever. I'll fight both of 'em for half the money," said Hill.

