Donations continue to pour in for Harvey flooding victims

The devastating flooding has left many people running from their homes following torrential rainfall since the landfall of now Tropical Storm Harvey.

Donations are pouring in to help all affected by this disastrous storm.

Among those donating to the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts include British Petroleum and the BP Foundation. British Petroleum and the BP Foundation have donated $750,000 to the Hurricane Relief efforts. We’re told the donation which will help provide flood victims with food, water, health services and shelter, will be divided equally among the American Red Cross, Community Foundation of Greater Houston and United Way of Greater Houston, with $250,000 going to each. The BP Foundation also will match dollar for dollar donations that company employees make to these organizations or a local disaster relief organization of their choice.

In addition, Houston Texans DE, J.J. Watt, took to social media to tell everyone that he is raising money for relief efforts as well. At last check, his donation campaign has raised over $680,000. Click here to donate. https://www.youcaring.com/victimsofhurricaneharvey-915053

According to NFL.com, several sports teams have also shown their generosity, including the Houston Texans and owner Bob McNair with a donation of $1 million to relief efforts. The NFL Foundation is also matching the Texans’ $1 million donation. New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will also match up to $1 million in donations to the American Red Cross.

Another team that has made a significant donation is the Houston Rockets. Leslie Alexander, the owner of the Rockets, has pledged $4 million to Mayor Sylvester Turner’s Hurricane Harvey Relief fund.

If you’d like to donate, you can click here http://www.newswest9.com/story/36232068/hurricane-harvey-relief-donation-centers-in-west-texas for local and national donation options to help out during this horrible time for those living on the Texas coast.

