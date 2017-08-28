23 Midland, Odessa law enforcement members headed to Texas coast

Midland Firefighters headed to the Texas Coast. Left to Right: Capt. Eric Matthews, Capt. Kevin Shelton, Capt. Jayme Farmer and Engineer Michael Meiner. (Source: Midland Fire Department)

23 Midland and Odessa law enforcement members are headed to the Texas coast to help with flooding left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

We're told 4 Odessa police officers are headed to the Houston area on Tuesday morning to help with rescue efforts. Police said they will be there for 10 days and will be assisting other agencies as needed. They will also be providing security at various shelters.

10 Midland police officers and 9 members of the Midland Fire Department are also headed to the Texas Coast to help out with rescue efforts. We're also told that five vehicles are also being deployed by the Midland Fire Department.

We're told the fire department members will be in the area for at least seven days.

