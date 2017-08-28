Odessa police deploying 4 officers to help in Houston area - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa police deploying 4 officers to help in Houston area

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department will be sending 4 officers to help with hurricane efforts in the Houston area.

We're told the officers will be leaving Tuesday morning and heading to the area.

Police said they will be there for 10 days and will be assisting other agencies as needed.

They will also be providing security at various shelters.

