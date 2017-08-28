Odessa teen killed in Andrews Co. rollover accident - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa teen killed in Andrews Co. rollover accident

By Ronnie Marley, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website) Department of Public Safety (Source: Texas DPS Website)
ANDREWS COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

An Odessa teen is dead following a rollover accident Friday evening in Andrews County.

We're told the accident happened on U.S. Highway 385, about eight miles north of the city of Andrews.

We're told a 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling north on Highway 385, when the vehicle veered off the roadway, overcorrected and rolled.

A passenger in the vehicle, Hayden Muschalek, 14, of Odessa, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, Jordan Muschalek, 16, of Odessa, was taken to Permian Regional Medical Center in Andrews with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly