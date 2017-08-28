OPD: Missing woman found safe - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

OPD: Missing woman found safe

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Odessa Police Department) (Source: Odessa Police Department)
ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A woman reported missing out of Odessa has been found safe. 

Odessa Police tells us, Tamara Reeves was located Monday morning in the 300 block of West 5th St. 

She had been missing since Friday. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly