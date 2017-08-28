Midland students welcomed to the first day of school

Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
Three people have been killed Monday in a small plane crash near the Bryan-Effingham county line.
Two people have died and four have been wounded in a mass shooting at the Clovis-Carver Public Library.
Texans are known to come together in the good and the bad, and Hurricane Harvey hasn't been the exception. Below you can find a list of places where to take donations across West Texas. These are individuals and companies that will head south to help our neighbors in this time of need.
Local organizations from the Red Cross, to H.E.B and police and firefighters are doing what they can to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey.
