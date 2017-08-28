Miami man killed in Pecos Co. crash

A Miami man was declared dead in a Pecos Co. crash on Saturday.

We're told the man, identified as Manuel Reyes-Hernandez, 54, was driving a flatbed semi-trailer 15 miles north of Fort Stockton when he fell asleep.

He then drifted off the freeway and overcorrected the truck causing it to roll.

No one else was hurt in the accident.

