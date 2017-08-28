Hurricane Harvey relief donation centers in West Texas - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Hurricane Harvey relief donation centers in West Texas

By Violet Trevizo, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Pixabay) (Pixabay)
(KWES) -

Texans are known to come together in the good and the bad, and Hurricane Harvey hasn't been the exception. Below you can find a list of places where to take donations across West Texas. These are companies that will head south to help our neighbors in this time of need. 

  • Odessa Trucking Company                                   (830) 765-0069
    • 1124 N. Grant Ave. Odessa, TX 
  • Against the Grain Barber Shop                             (432) 684-1154
    • 410 N Lamesa Rd. Midland, TX
  • Norman Elite                                                         (432) 889-7074
  • Michelle and Hector Salinas                                       
    • 1006 E. Tascosa, Kermit, TX 
  • Convoy of Hope                                                    (417) 823-8998 
  • United Vision 
    • 1406 I-20 Odessa, TX                                (432) 924-5138 

Are you or anyone you know helping and not listed here?  Email us at news@kwes.com and let us know so we can add you. 

Copyright 2017 KWES. All rights reserved.  

Powered by Frankly