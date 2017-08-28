Hurricane Harvey relief donation centers in West Texas

Before the storm that arrived Friday as a Category 4 hurricane is gone, some parts of Houston and its suburbs could get as much as 50 inches of rain.
Three people have been killed Monday in a small plane crash near the Bryan-Effingham county line.
The devastating flooding has left many people running from their homes following torrential rainfall since the landfall of now Tropical Storm Harvey. Donations are pouring in to help all affected by this disastrous storm.
Dozens of inches of rain have fallen along the Texas cost and inland as far as Houston, triggering what is being called epic flooding and desperate rescues.
Anheuser-Busch has stopped beer production at some facilities to produce clean drinking water for Harvey victims.
