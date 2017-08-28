Hurricane Harvey relief donation centers in West Texas

Texans are known to come together in the good and the bad, and Hurricane Harvey hasn't been the exception. Below you can find a list of places where to take donations across West Texas. These are companies that will head south to help our neighbors in this time of need.

Odessa Trucking Company (830) 765-0069 1124 N. Grant Ave. Odessa, TX

Against the Grain Barber Shop (432) 684-1154 410 N Lamesa Rd. Midland, TX

Norman Elite (432) 889-7074

Michelle and Hector Salinas 1006 E. Tascosa, Kermit, TX

Convoy of Hope (417) 823-8998

United Vision 1406 I-20 Odessa, TX (432) 924-5138



Are you or anyone you know helping and not listed here? Email us at news@kwes.com and let us know so we can add you.

