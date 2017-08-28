OPD releases newest outstanding warrants list

The Odessa Police Department has released their newest outstanding warrants list.

The list features fugitives with multiple outstanding warrants with the municipal court.

Topping this week's list is Flor Yahreli Aguirre, 26, with 15 outstanding warrants.

Following behind her are Marcos Natividad, 19, with 14 outstanding warrants and Sarah Elizabeth Watson, 40, with 12 outstanding warrants.

Rounding out the list are Rosa Ema Morales, 37, with nine warrants and Chris Barrientes, 47, with seven warrants.

If you have any information on where these fugitives are, contact Odessa Crime Stoppers at (432) 333-TIPS. If your tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a cash reward.

