Shot fired during armed robbery in Odessa

Odessa police are looking for three armed robbery suspects.
A Texas judge says there is one confirmed death from Hurricane Harvey in Rockport.
There were several top performers for the week of July 31st through August 4th. However, two restaurants in Midland made our low performer list.
Like many families with loved ones in the eye of Hurricane Harvey, Denise Borunda and her husband opened their doors to family who evacuated from Corpus Christi.
