4 arrests made in connection with weekend robbery at Big Lots in Odessa

UPDATE: 4 people are now behind bars in connection with an aggravated robbery that occurred over the weekend in Odessa.

We're told Damon Bars, Devorjay Tinner, Michael Stoglin and Ashton Kenimer were all taken into custody and charged with aggravated robbery.

Police said all the suspects are behind bars at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

--------------------

Odessa police are looking for three armed robbery suspects.

The robbery happened after 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the Big Lots on Andrews Highway.

Odessa police tell us one shot was fired, but no one was hurt.

Officers say the three suspects were dressed in dark clothing and wearing masks.

We're told they fled the scene southbound on Andrews Highway.

Police say it is unclear what was taken from the store.

They are asking potential witnesses to come forward.

If you have any information, contact Odessa Police at 432-33-3641.

